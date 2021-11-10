Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHL traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 160,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,210. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.82. Achilles Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 17.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several research analysts have commented on ACHL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

