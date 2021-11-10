ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading 7.1% Higher

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $110.00. 1,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 337,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 0.55.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $2,987,614.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,371 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,545 in the last three months. 40.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 24.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,049,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter worth about $33,682,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter worth about $342,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.