ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 104.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Shares of ACR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 185.72 and a current ratio of 185.72. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $142.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

ACR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of ACRES Commercial Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

