Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires 20,182 Shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.42% of Repro Med Systems worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 0.44. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repro Med Systems Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.