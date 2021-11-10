Acuitas Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,481 shares during the quarter. Radiant Logistics makes up approximately 2.3% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $117,692.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLGT opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $370.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $257.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.