Acuitas Investments LLC Buys 22,894 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

In other The Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $2,893,627.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANDE shares. Stephens raised The Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

