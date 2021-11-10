Acuitas Investments LLC Raises Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. The Children’s Place makes up about 1.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 38,956 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

