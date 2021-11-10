Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 3,075 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Acuitas Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Insteel Industries accounts for approximately 1.6% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.51% of Insteel Industries worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 137,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $44.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 3.53%.

In other Insteel Industries news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $47,222.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.