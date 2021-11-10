Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOLF. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.13.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Acushnet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.