Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Up to $11.33

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.33, but opened at $11.92. Adagene shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 400 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adagene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adagene by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagene Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

