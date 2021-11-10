Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives “Hold” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their hold rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADAP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.96.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 279,478 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,908.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 99,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

