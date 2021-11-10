Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $372,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,176.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $42,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,310 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,027,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,826,000 after buying an additional 245,259 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,012,000 after buying an additional 270,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 23,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

