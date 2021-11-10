adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €345.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €345.00 ($405.88) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €328.56 ($386.54).

FRA:ADS opened at €295.50 ($347.65) on Wednesday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €281.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €293.49.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

