adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €368.00 by UBS Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €368.00 ($432.94) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($405.88) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €328.56 ($386.54).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS opened at €295.50 ($347.65) on Wednesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company has a fifty day moving average of €281.75 and a 200 day moving average of €293.49.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.