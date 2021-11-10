Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,162 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 69,980 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $683.33.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $667.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $318.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $629.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

