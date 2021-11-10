Advance Gold (CVE:AAX) Trading Up 18.2%

Advance Gold Corp. (CVE:AAX)’s share price was up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 2,244,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 934% from the average daily volume of 217,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$4.23 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Advance Gold (CVE:AAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Advance Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada, Kenya, and Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the Tabasquena silver mine and the Venaditas project located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and a 13.23% interest in the Kakamega advanced gold project located in Kenya, East Africa.

