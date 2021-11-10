Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Purchases A$441,940.68 in Stock

Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) insider Lev Mizikovsky purchased 124,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.54 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of A$441,940.68 ($315,671.91).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 6,154 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of A$20,923.60 ($14,945.43).

On Tuesday, October 5th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 20,000 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.56 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of A$71,200.00 ($50,857.14).

On Friday, August 27th, Lev Mizikovsky sold 20,000 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.60 ($2.57), for a total transaction of A$72,000.00 ($51,428.57).

On Wednesday, August 25th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 7,300 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of A$24,820.00 ($17,728.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Advance NanoTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

