AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.28% of AdvanSix worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 16.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASIX opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

