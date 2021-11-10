Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.85

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.85 and last traded at C$7.72, with a volume of 33069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAV shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.45.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

