Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 2,343 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $181.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.