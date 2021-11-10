Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 6,416 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 84,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 63,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.80 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $110.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

