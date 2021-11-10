Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of MRO opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 3.08.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -333.28%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

