Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 1,979 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 170.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 236,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,647,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $335.64 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $231.74 and a one year high of $345.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.38.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

