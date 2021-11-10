Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 3,185 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $259.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $189.18 and a 52 week high of $259.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

