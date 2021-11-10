Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in NIKE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $171.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $271.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,560. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

