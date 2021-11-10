Advisory Resource Group Acquires New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 427,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total transaction of $417,357.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,728.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,273 shares of company stock worth $15,509,702. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.90.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $7.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $683.53. 2,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a PE ratio of 634.19, a P/E/G ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $658.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.52. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

