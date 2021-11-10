Advisory Resource Group Buys New Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.27. 1,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,043. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $57.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.444 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.