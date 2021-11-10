Advisory Resource Group Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,579. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

