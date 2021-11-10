Aeryus Hits 24 Hour Volume of $46.00 (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Aeryus has a total market cap of $31,159.21 and $46.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeryus has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeryus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.23 or 0.00416065 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001115 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $645.95 or 0.01005737 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002854 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Aeryus

Aeryus is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com . The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Aeryus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

