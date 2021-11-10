AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LIDR. Roth Capital started coverage on AEye in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on AEye in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. 1,471,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,410. AEye has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AEye in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AEye in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AEye in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in AEye in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AEye in the third quarter worth about $108,000.

AEye Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

