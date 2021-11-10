AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.300-$5.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.38 billion-$15.38 billion.

Shares of ASGLY remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.79. AGC has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Get AGC alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.091 dividend. This is a boost from AGC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. AGC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AGC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

AGC Company Profile

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.