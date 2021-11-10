AGCO Co. (AGCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

AGCO has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGCO has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGCO to earn $10.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. AGCO has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGCO stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of AGCO worth $57,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

