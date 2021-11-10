Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Agiliti stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 281,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,285. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44.

Get Agiliti alerts:

AGTI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,922 shares of company stock worth $1,418,773.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,432,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.