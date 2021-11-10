Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.99) Per Share (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.72). SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.71) EPS.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Shares of AGIO opened at $43.52 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,400,000 after buying an additional 203,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,256,000 after buying an additional 1,294,607 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,405,000 after buying an additional 22,811 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,352,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,570,000 after buying an additional 237,469 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

