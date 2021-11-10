Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 646,278 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.91% of Air Lease worth $138,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 85.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.05.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

