Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $205.00 at Citigroup

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $152.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.81.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $194.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.64. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 112.76%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $2,900,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at $735,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,624,632 shares of company stock valued at $258,538,804 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Airbnb by 58.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $1,757,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $3,157,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

