Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Airgain updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.220 EPS.
AIRG stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,086. Airgain has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $97.98 million, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.11.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
