Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Airgain updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.220 EPS.

AIRG stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,086. Airgain has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $97.98 million, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

