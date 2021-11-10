Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.220-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.50 million-$14.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.47 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 146,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,898. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 million, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.11. Airgain has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIRG shares. Cowen cut shares of Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airgain has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

