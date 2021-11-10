Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $900.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to post $900.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $895.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $907.60 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $846.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.79. 1,467,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,141. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.47.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

