Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.370-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $883 million-$908 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $896.81 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.630-$5.690 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.57. 4,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,301. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.49.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

