Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.85 Per Share

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamo Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.28. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alamo Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.11. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $131.17 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $730,406.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $227,591.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,670 shares of company stock worth $3,795,564. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

