Alchemy Pay (ACH) One Day Volume Hits $58.23 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $329.82 million and $58.23 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.84 or 0.00287801 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00109083 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.37 or 0.00146743 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005054 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000122 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

