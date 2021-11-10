Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alector in a report released on Friday, November 5th. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alector’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALEC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $25.54 on Monday. Alector has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $2,533,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,613,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 53.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the second quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alector in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.