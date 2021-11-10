Alexander O. Schuth Sells 10,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.81.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

