Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,357. Alight has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alight in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

