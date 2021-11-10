Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alignment Healthcare Inc. is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is based in ORANGE, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALHC. Barclays increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of ALHC opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. Research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $445,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,082.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $161,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

