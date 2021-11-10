Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.99

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.99 and traded as high as $40.52. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 10,957 shares.

ANCUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

