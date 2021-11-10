Alina (LON:ALNA) Trading 5.7% Higher

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.40 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.40 ($0.27). 3,000 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.30 ($0.25).

The stock has a market cap of £4.63 million and a PE ratio of -12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

Alina Company Profile (LON:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral biologic therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena’s lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders.

