Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Gap Down to $91.92

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.92, but opened at $74.29. Alliance Data Systems shares last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 5,457 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.28.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.34.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

