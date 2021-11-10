Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Receives €227.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €227.83 ($268.04).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

ALV stock traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €203.30 ($239.18). The stock had a trading volume of 748,669 shares. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €196.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €206.03.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

